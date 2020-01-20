European Stocks Trade Softer as Wall Street Closes for a Holiday

European stocks look to be taking a breather on Monday, with U.S. markets closed for a holiday, on the heels of Friday’s record session.

European markets may be ready to consolidate on Monday, with the U.S. closed for a holiday.

European stocks slipped on Monday, as investors looked set to take a breather on the heels of a record session, and as U.S. markets will be closed for a holiday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.2% to 423.53. The index logged a fresh record close on Friday, closing up around 1% to 424.56. For the week, it gained nearly 1.3%, the biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 20.

The German DAX 30 index, which had its second-biggest close in history on Friday, was down 0.2% to 13504.89, while the French CAC 40 index fell 0.4% and the FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%.

U.S. stocks closed at record highs on Friday, with gains driven by upbeat economic data and company earnings, alongside encouraging signs on global trade disputes. Stocks and other markets will not trade on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Investors have a busy week ahead though, with a policy decision coming from the European Central Bank on Thursday. A group of companies will report on Tuesday, including Swiss banking group UBS and in the U.S., streaming company Netflix, computer maker IBM and oil field service group Halliburton.

Banks, pharmaceuticals and apparel and footwear companies led the declining sectors in Europe.

Among stocks on the move, shares of BAE Systems. rose 2.5% after the defense and security company said it would buy Collins Aerospace’s Military Global Positioning System and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios businesses for $2.2 billion.

Near the top of the decliners list, shares of Air France-KLM fell 3.5% after analysts at Davy Research cut shares to neutral from outperform, saying the airline’s turnaround plan “will deliver limited benefits.”

Davy kept a neutral rating on Deutsche Lufthansa and EasyJet, with those shares down 2% and 1.6% respectively. Davy analysts said restructuring costs and rising passenger taxes were “notable earnings headwinds” for Lufthansa.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.