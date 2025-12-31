Markets

European Stocks Subdued On Final Trading Session; Major Markets Post Strong Gains In 2025

December 31, 2025 — 10:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - With several markets in the region closed for New Year's Eve, or shutting down early, the mood in the markets where trading took place on Wednesday remained cautious. With the New Year's Day holiday ahead, traders largely stayed on the sidelines.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down by 0.09%, and France's CAC 40 settled lower by 0.23%. Markets in Germany and Switzerland were closed for New Year's Day Eve. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.08%.

The CAC 40 gained over 10% in the year. DAX jumped over 22%, and U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 21.6%, the strongest performance since 2009, while Switzerland's SMI advanced nearly 15%.

In the UK market, Pershing Square Holdings, Anglo American Plc, Marks & Spencer, British Land and 3i Group gained 0.5 to 1.1%.

Fresnillo and Croda International closed lower by 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Beazley, Experian, Diploma, Antofagasta, Ashtead Group and Schroders also ended notably lower.

In the French market, Stellantis, TotalEnergies, Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe, Unibail Rodamco, Capgemini, Bouygues and AXA closed weak.

LVMH, Kering, Accor, STMicroElectronics and Edenred closed higher.

