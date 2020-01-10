European Stocks Struggle For Traction as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Data

European stocks inched up on Friday, with airlines in the lead, but U.S. jobs data loomed for later.

U.S. jobs report is ahead and European stocks are treading water ahead of that key data. But airlines were a bright spot.

European stock markets traded flat on Friday, as investors looked ahead to a key U.S. jobs report, while airlines stocks climbed after Ryanair lifted guidance.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.1% to 420.10, after closing up 0.3% to 419.64 on Thursday, just 0.02% off a late December 2019 record finish of 419.74.

The German DAX 30 index rose 0.2% to 13,530, while the French CAC 40 index and FTSE 100 index traded flat.

U.S. stocks swept to record highs again on Thursday as investors focused on positive developments on the trade front and an easing of concerns about war in the Middle East. Investors were turning their attention squarely to all-important U.S. jobs data on Friday.

Economists polled by MarketWatch are expecting jobs growth to slow to 160,000 in December, from a surprisingly large 266,000 gain in the prior month.

It is important that jobs growth stay above roughly 100,000, said Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt, senior analyst at Danske Bank, in a note. “A very weak print, which in our view is not in the cards, would on the other hand trigger a risk-off move,” the analyst said.

In Europe, fresh data showed French industrial production beating expectations in November.

The heavily-weighted banking sector stood out as a drag on European stocks, with HSBC and Banco Santander on the decline.

Leading the gainers, shares of Ryanair surged 6.6% after the cut-price airline lifted full-year guidance for fiscal 2020 due to a strong Christmas period. That inspired gains for other stocks in the sector, with easyJet and International Consolidated Airlines Group each up more than 3%.

On the downside, shares of B&M European Value Retail tumbled 7.6% after the budget retailer said like-for-like sales at its core U.K. business were slower-than-expected over Christmas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.