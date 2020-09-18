ENX

European stocks struggle as virus worries weigh on fragile recovery

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks struggled for momentum in early deals on Friday, with a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the continent raising concerns about its impact on a nascent economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.1% by 0708 GMT, with travel & leisure stocks .SXTP leading the losses with a 1% decline.

Market sentiment remained shaky as France registered a record 10,593 new confirmed coronavirus on Thursday, the highest single-day count since the pandemic began, while the United Kingdom also saw a surge in cases.

A spree of dealmaking drove activity in individual stocks. Spain's state-owned Bankia BKIA.MC slipped 2% after Caixabank CABK.MC valued it at 4.3 billion euros ($5.10 billion) as part of a deal that will create Spain's biggest domestic bank.

Euronext ENX.PA jumped 3.4% after London Stock Exchange LSE.L said it had entered into exclusive talks to sell Borsa Italian to the French exchange operator.

Germany's Covestro 1COV.DE gained 5.8% after Bloomberg reported private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N was exploring a takeover of the plastics maker.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

