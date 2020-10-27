BP

European stocks struggle as miners lead declines

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after sharp declines in the previous session, as weakness in miners and automakers offset upbeat results from UK blue-chip companies HSBC and BP.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 27 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Tuesday after sharp declines in the previous session, as weakness in miners and automakers offset upbeat results from UK blue-chip companies HSBC and BP.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.1% by 0820 GMT after closing at a one-month low on Monday, while the German DAX .GDAXI was down 0.2% after hitting a four-month low.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE was boosted by a 5.6% jump in Europe's biggest bank HSBC HSBA.L after the lender signalled a pandemic-induced overhaul of its business model, accelerating plans to shrink in size and slash costs.

BP BP.L rose 1.6% as it swung back to a small profit in the third quarter.

Among euro zone companies, French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini CAPP.PA jumped 5.7% after it confirmed its full-year targets.

But miners .SXPP and automakers .SXAP fell more than 1%, dragging markets lower. Data showed profits at China's industrial firms rose at a slower pace in September, hurt by factory-gate deflation and rising raw materials costs.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP CAPP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters