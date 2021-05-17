European stocks steady with focus on economic reopening

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 17 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as optimism about European economic reopening offset gloom from underwhelming China data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.04% by 0722 GMT. The benchmark posted a marginal weekly drop on Friday as it recovered much of its losses spurred by a U.S. inflation scare.

The British economy reopened on Monday, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown. UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was flat, while the domestically focussed midcap index .FTMC rose 0.3%.

Irish airline Ryanair RYA.I rose 1.3% despite reporting a record annual after-tax loss as it said there were signs the recovery had begun.

German chemical group Bayer BAYGn.DE fell 3.1% after a U.S. federal appeals court upheld a $25 million judgment and trial verdict finding the company's Roundup caused a California resident's non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

