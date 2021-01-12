European stocks steady as banks, oil, travel sectors rise

By Amal S and Sruthi Shankar

Jan 12 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Tuesday on positive brokerage recommendations and gains in economically sensitive stocks on expectations of a larger U.S. stimulus under incoming president Joe Biden.

The pan regional STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2%, with oil and gas .SXEP, travel and leisure .SXTP and banking sectors leading the gains.

Biden will take office on Jan. 20 with his Democratic party in control of both Houses. In the previous session, investors booked profits following a rally last week after a Democrat sweep in the U.S. Senate elections.

Meanwhile, a rebound in crude prices on hopes of a drawdown in U.S. crude oil stockpile led to gains in oil majors BP BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Total TOTF.PA. O/R

On the monetary policy front, investor expectations of a accommodative stance got a boost after European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said a short-term rise in inflation will not have material impact on its decisions, adding it rather expected prices to rise too slowly.

"We are happy to see the accommodative stance from policymakers," said Domenico Ghilotti, co-head of research team at brokerage Equita. "Europe is dealing effectively with the pandemic in terms of financial support."

Travel stocks rose as French catering and food services group Sodexo EXHO.PA gained 3.5% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the stock to "neutral".

Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO rose 3.7% after brokerage Berenberg upgraded the stock to "buy", saying earnings momentum driven by freight prices could see the stock run higher.

Automakers .SXAP inched higher. French automaker Renault SA RENA.PA rose 1.2% after it said it started 2021 with a higher level of orders than 2019, while BMW BMWG.DE was trading flat after posting an 8.4% drop in vehicles sales in 2020.

Swedish online gaming company Kindred KINDsdb.ST jumped 5% after it reported strong business momentum through the fourth quarter.

London's exporter-heavy index .FTSE inched 0.3% lower as sterling gained and as Britain battled a surge in new infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

AstraZeneca AZN.L slipped 1.7% even as Europe's drugs regulator said it will review the drugmaker and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine this month under an accelerated timeline.

