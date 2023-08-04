News & Insights

European stocks steady after three-day selloff

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

August 04, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - European stocks steadied on Friday after a three-day selloff as a strong forecast from retail giant Amazon and a host of other companies outweighed recent jitters around slowing global economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0723 GMT, but still on course for its worst weekly showing in almost a month.

Wall Street futures edged higher as a strong forecast from Amazon.com IncAMZN.O outweighed a downbeat outlook from AppleAAPL.O, ahead of the U.S. payrolls data.

Among companies that reported in Europe, French lender Credit AgricoleCAGR.PA climbed 4.2% as strong insurance and consumer finance results helped it report upbeat quarterly earnings.

Italy's state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di SienaBMPS.MI jumped 4.8% as it posted above-forecast earnings for the second quarter.

Dragging media shares down, WPPWPP.L, the world's biggest advertising group, slid 7.5% after it downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast.

VonoviaVNAn.DE slipped 1.6% as Germany's largest real estate group slipped to a 2 billion euro ($2.19 billion) second-quarter loss and wrote down the value of its properties by 3 billion euros.

