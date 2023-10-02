News & Insights

European stocks start Q4 with mild gains as US avoids shutdown

October 02, 2023 — 05:03 am EDT

By Sruthi Shankar

Oct 2 (Reuters) - European stocks started the final quarter of the year with mild gains as the United States avoided a federal government shutdown, though data showed factory activity in the euro zone remained in a broad-based downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged up 0.2% on Monday, with real estate .SX86P and mining .SXPP sectors leading morning gains.

Meanwhile, Wall Street futures climbed in relief after the U.S. Congress passed a stopgap funding bill late on Saturday, avoiding the federal government's fourth partial shutdown in a decade.

HCOB's final euro zone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dipped to 43.4 in September from August's 43.5, matching a preliminary estimate.

The benchmark STOXX 600 marked its first quarterly decline of the year on Friday, dented by concerns about a sputtering Chinese economy and interest rates staying elevated for longer.

Among single stocks, debt-burdened Casino CASP.PA slid 4.4% after the French retailer said it had completed the sale of a first set of 61 stores in France to Groupement Les Mousquetaires and extended its purchasing alliance to include private-label food products.

Vivendi VIV.PA rose 2.6% after Barclays upgraded the French media company to "overweight".

BAE Systems BAES.L climbed 1.6% after Britain awarded the defence company a 4 billion pound ($4.89 billion) contract as part of the AUKUS programme with Australia and the U.S. to build attack submarines.

Swiss-listed sensor maker Ams Osram AMS.S jumped 6.1% after Jefferies said that demand trends will "progressively improve" over the next two years even as it cut its price target on the stock.

($1 = 0.8187 pounds)

