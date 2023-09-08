News & Insights

STM

European stocks stabilise after seven-day selloff

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 08, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 8 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Friday, as investors snapped up battered luxury and technology shares after a plethora of concerns including the prospect of elevated U.S. interest rates and slowing European economy roiled sentiment this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% after marking a seven-day losing run on Thursday, its longest such streak since February 2018.

French luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA added 0.7% after slumping earlier this week on concerns about sputtering economic growth in China.

STMicroelectronics STM.MI inched up 0.3% after getting swept up in a chip selloff on worries about China imposing curbs on Apple's AAPL.O iPhones.

While the mood marginally stabilised on Friday, the STOXX 600 was still set for a weekly loss of about 0.7% as investors were concerned about the prospect of a European recession and U.S. rates staying elevated.

Saipem SPMI.MI rose 1.9% after the Italian energy services group won new offshore contracts worth 850 million euros ($910.18 million).

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STM
AAPL
SPMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.