European Stocks Slump as Still No Results From U.S.-China Trade Talks

European stocks lost ground on Tuesday as the market waits to see if the U.S. and China can reach an agreement to reduce the tariffs they have imposed on each other.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slumped 1.1% to 401.77, with the other regional markets falling as well.

The main concern for markets is the state of U.S.-China trade talks, though the upcoming interest-rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, as well as the Dec. 12 general election in the U.K., are also being eyed.

Tariffs are set to increase on Dec. 15 in the absence of a U.S.-China deal.

Nervousness around short-term funding markets is also weighing on sentiment.

Of stocks in the spotlight, Sanofi shares rose over 4% as the French drugmaker, hours after announcing a $2.5 billion deal to buy a biotech, set targets for a 2022 operating margin of 30% and a 2025 operating margin of more than 32%. Sanofi said it would focus on the eczema drug Dupixent and vaccines to drive growth. Sanofi also announced plans for its consumer healthcare division to be a “standalone business unit,” implying a possible sale.

Shares of Ashtead Group slumped 7.6% as the industrial equipment rental company said its results for the year would be in line with expectations, apart from its U.K. business and a currency headwind. Analysts at investment bank Jefferies reduced estimates for Ashtead’s earnings per share in fiscal 2020 by 5% and cut them for fiscal 2021 by 9%.

