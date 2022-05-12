European stocks slump after Wall St rout on rate hike worries

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 12 (Reuters) - European stocks slumped on Thursday, echoing sharp losses on Wall Street overnight, after U.S. inflation data fuelled concerns about the impact of bigger interest rate hikes on economic growth.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX slid 2.2% by 0710 GMT, reversing much of the mid-week gains. Technology .SXPP and mining .SXPP stocks were among the top decliners on the index, with all the sectors trading in the red.

U.S. tech-heavy index Nasdaq .IXIC tumbled over 3% on Wednesday, taking year-to-date losses to 27%, after data showed U.S. consumer prices moderated in April but increased more than economists' expectations.

Meanwhile, UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 2.1% as data showed Britain's economy shrank by 0.1% in March. .L

Commerzbank CBKG.DE fell 2.4% despite confirming its full-year net profit target of more than 1 billion euros.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.MI slipped 0.8% even as it forecast more than $20 billion in annual sales by 2027 at the latest.

French video game group Ubisoft UBIP.PA dropped 3.7% after forecasting lower operating profit for 2022-23.

