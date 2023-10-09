European stocks slip on Middle East conflict

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Most major European stock markets opened lower on Monday as military clashes in the Middle East sparked a rush to safe-haven assets such as bonds and gold, while also boosting oil prices by over 3%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2% by 0710 GMT, with chemical .SX4P and travel & leisure .SXTP sectors leading losses.

Global investors turned risk averse as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East and raised concerns about oil supplies.

The energy index .SXEP jumped 2.2% as oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 rallied 3% to over $85 a barrel, keeping the broader market under pressure on concerns about elevated inflation.

Shares of European defence companies such as Sweden's Saab SAABb.ST, Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI and Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE rose in the range of 4.7% and 7.2% on the prospect of a prolonged military conflict in the region.

Airline stocks, including British-Airways owner IAG ICAG.L, Air France KLM AIRF.PA and Lufthansa LHAG.DE, fell between 2.7% and 4.8% on concerns about higher fuel costs.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.