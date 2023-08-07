News & Insights

European stocks slip as investors await key inflation readings

August 07, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0703 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged down 0.2%, echoing a weak sentiment on Wall Street on Friday after a mixed U.S labour market report.

Siemens EnergyENR1n.DE dropped 5.8% to the bottom of STOXX 600, after the German energy group said problems at its wind turbine unit would cost it 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Deutsche BoerseDB1Gn.DE slipped 1.6% after UBS downgraded the German bourse operator to "neutral" from "buy".

Meanwhile, PostNLPTNL.AS rose 5.6% after the Dutch postal firm lifted its 2023 operating profit guidance.

OHBOHBG.DE jumped 33% after the German space company announced a voluntary public tender offer by US investment company KKR for its outstanding shares.

Amid growing expectations that the Fed and the European Central Bank are near the end of their tightening cycle, investors will be on the lookout for inflation data out of Germany, China and the United States this week.

