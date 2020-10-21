European stocks slip as healthcare, real estate sectors weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 21 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday as losses in defensive sectors outweighed optimism over encouraging quarterly results from consumer giant Nestle and telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slipped 0.3% by 0711 GMT, with the healthcare .SXDP and real estate .SX86P sectors falling more than 0.5%.

However, economically sensitive cyclical sectors such as banks .SX7P and automakers .SXAP rose as U.S. lawmakers moved closer to deal on a new coronavirus relief package.

Nestle NESN.S gained 0.6% as it raised its guidance for 2020 organic sales growth, while strong demand for pet food and health products helped quarterly results.

Shares in Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST jumped 7.2% as higher margins and China's 5G rollout helped the company beat quarterly core earnings estimates.

