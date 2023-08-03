News & Insights

European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

August 03, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - European shares declined for a third straight session on Thursday, as elevated U.S. bond yields and underwhelming earnings reports dented sentiment ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.6% by 0715 GMT, hitting a two-week low.

The German DAX .GDAXI led regional losses, with InfineonIFXGn.DE down 9% after the chipmaker forecast a decline in fourth-quarter revenue as the market for semiconductors remains a mixed picture.

Shares of London Stock Exchange GroupLSEG.L fell 3.5% after the exchange group announced its first-half numbers.

Among the bright spots, shares of Societe GeneraleSOGN.PA, France's third-biggest listed bank, gained 3%, and ING GroepINGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, rose 1.4%, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Anheuser-Busch InBevABI.BR climbed nearly 2% after the world's largest brewer reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and retained its 2023 forecast, supported by China's gradual post-COVID recovery and strength elsewhere.

Stocks globally came under pressure as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks following strong private jobs data and refunding announcement of Washington's maturing debt. US/

