European Stocks Slip as China Reports Slowest Growth in 27 Years

European stocks weakened Friday after the release of data showing a slowdown in Chinese growth and a warning from French automaker Renault.

The German DAX fell 0.03% to 12650.98, the French CAC 40 fell 0.34% to 5653.86 and the U.K. FTSE 100 weakened 0.26% to 7163.94.

U.S. stock futures were slightly weaker after a 24-point rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday.

China reported the worst growth in 27 years, as GDP slowed to a 6% year-over-year rate in the third quarter as fixed investment dipped.

“Investment is import intensive, so taxing trade taxes [hurts] investment. Uncertainty about trade also gives companies reason to pause in their investment. However, it is reasonable to suggest that – as long as there are no more trade taxes – the worst of the investment slowdown may be behind us,” said Paul Donovan, an economist at UBS.

Renault fell 12.7% as the company said its operating margin for the year would be 5% instead of 6%, and that revenue should fall between 3% and 4%.

Other automakers including Daimler and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also fell.

Danone dropped 7.2% as the yogurt maker reported third-quarter organic sales growth of 3%, which was lower than forecast, and cut its annual guidance to 2.5% growth from 3%. Danone said disappointing U.S. yogurt sales and weakness in European bottled water revenue weighed on its results.

