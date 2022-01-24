European stocks slip again with tech under pressure

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 24 (Reuters) - European shares slipped in early deals on Monday, with technology stocks falling the most after worries about tighter monetary policies triggered a bruising sell-off in global equities last week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.4% by 0814 GMT, with Asian stocks also under pressure as investors braced for a hawkish update from the Federal Reserve this week. MKTS/GLOB

Market participants were also concerned about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine with the U.S. State Department pulling out family members of its embassy staff in Kyiv.

Tech stocks .SX8P fell 1.2%, hitting fresh 14-week lows, after growth stocks on Wall Street were pummelled by prospects of rising rates last week.

There were bright spots among individual stocks, with Renault RENA.PA jumping 3.8% as the French carmaker, Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T planned to triple their investment to jointly develop electric vehicles, sources told Reuters.

Helping limit losses in UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE, Unilever ULVR.L climbed 4.6% after reports that Trian Partners, Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund, has built a stake in the consumer goods company.

Meanwhile, the telecom sector .SXKP got a boost as Vodafone VOD.L rallied 4% after Reuters reported the company and Iliad were in talks to strike a deal in Italy that would combine their respective businesses.

