European stocks slide to three-week lows as earnings, higher yields drag

August 03, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

By Sruthi Shankar

Aug 3 (Reuters) - European stocks hit a three-week low on Thursday, hurt by disappointing earnings reports, elevated U.S. bond yields and data pointing to slowing business activity in the euro zone.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.9%, its third consecutive day of losses.

Stocks globally came under pressure as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks following strong private jobs data and the announced refunding of Washington's maturing debt. US/

Further dampening the mood, a survey showed the downturn in euro zone business activity worsened more than initially thought in July as the slump in manufacturing was accompanied by a further slowing of growth in the bloc's dominant services industry.

HCOB's final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, dropped to an eight-month low of 48.6 in July from June's 49.9.

"We have a mixed macro picture in Europe. The decline in PMIs last week was notable and inflation remains a bit firm. We still have this growth-inflation trade off that central banks have to navigate," said Karim Chedid, head of investment strategy for iShares at BlackRock for EMEA.

"All this means that there could be a bit more volatility for equity markets over the subsequent weeks because of this data-dependent environment."

The mood in European markets darkened this week as muted factory activity data, signs of sticky inflation and a surprise downgrade in the U.S. credit rating pushed investors to step back from a market that had hit multi-year highs.

The STOXX 600 has shed more than 3% since touching a 1-1/2-year high last week.

Germany's InfineonIFXGn.DE tumbled 10.1% to the bottom of the benchmark index after the chipmaker forecast a decline in fourth-quarter revenue as the market for semiconductors remains a mixed picture.

Deutsche Lufthansa LHAG.DEslid 5.8% after the German airline group posted adjusted free cash flow below analysts' expectations.

Among the bright spots, shares of Societe GeneraleSOGN.PA, France's third-biggest listed bank, gained 2.2% it after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Anheuser-Busch InBevABI.BR climbed 3.7% after the world's largest brewer reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and retained its 2023 forecast, supported by China's gradual post-COVID recovery and strength elsewhere.

