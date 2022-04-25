European stocks slide to 1-month low as China slowdown worries offset Macron win

By 0705 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slumped 1.9% to its lowest since mid-March. France's CAC 40 .FCHI dropped 2.0% and Germany's DAX .GDAXI was down 1.9%.

The euro EUR= got a brief lift after Sunday's election results showed pro-EU centrist Macron in the lead, reassuring markets about France's commitment to an integrated Europe even if his economic platform now depends on parliamentary elections in June. FRX/

French stocks outperformed the wider STOXX 600 index over the past two weeks on hopes of Macron's re-election after his relatively small poll lead over Le Pen, who favours nationalising key industries and slashing taxes, had kept investors on edge earlier.

Asian stocks had their worst session in a month and a half on Monday as fears grew that Beijing was on the verge of joining Shanghai in lockdowns. MKTS/GLOB

Major Wall Street indexes slumped over 2.5% on Friday as investors priced in aggressive actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

