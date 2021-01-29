GME

European stocks slide on jitters over retail trading frenzy

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Jan 29 (Reuters) - European stocks fell more than 1% on Friday, tracking declines in Asian and U.S. equity markets on caution around a retail trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this week.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index .STOXX dropped 1.6% in early trading, on course to end the week with its worst decline since late October.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 1.7% and Germany's DAX .GDAXI declined 1.6%, while on Wall Street, S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq 100 futures NQc1 shed more than 1% each MKTS/GLOB.

The U.S. stock market, already looking overvalued after a stimulus-led rally last year, has been jolted this week by steep gains in heavily shorted stocks, including Gamestop GME.N and AMC Entertainment AMC.N.

Concerns around the potential economic damage from a new strain of the coronavirus in Europe also dented sentiment in the past few days.

In a busy day for earnings, Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST jumped 7.0% after reporting fourth-quarter core earnings ahead of market estimates on the back of strong sales of 5G equipment.

Swedish fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST slipped 1.3% after its profits plummeted in the full year through November and warned that the pandemic would hit it hard in the current quarter.

