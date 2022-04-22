European stocks slide as traders brace for rate hikes

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 22 (Reuters) - European shares wilted as traders ramped up interest rate hike bets following hawkish comments from central bank officials, while German software giant SAP and French luxury goods company Kering fell after reporting first-quarter results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX lost 0.8%, eyeing its worst day in more than two weeks, and was set to end the week lower.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday a 50-basis-point rate increase "will be on the table" when the bank meets on May 3-4.

That followed comments from European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos who backed an end to bond purchases in July. Money markets are now pricing in 80 basis points of ECB rate hikes by December.

All European subsectors were in the red, with retail .SXRP and tech stocks .SX8P leading losses.

Kering PRTP.PA fell 5.3% after releasing downbeat sales at its crown jewel Gucci, hurt by lockdowns in China.

SAP SAPG.DE slipped 2.9% after flagging a revenue hit of 300 million euros ($325.26 million) because of its exit from Russia.

France's CAC 40 .FCHI fell 1.1% ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off vote.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

