European stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors

March 20 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Monday and shares of Credit Suisse dived more than 60% after UBS agreed to buy the troubled bank in a $3 billion deal, valuing the Swiss lender at just a fraction of its market value and sparking fears of a broader banking crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.8% by 0807 GMT, after having recorded its biggest weekly decline of the year on Friday.

Shares of Credit Suisse slumped 62.3% after rival UBS Group AG said it will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for the 167-year-old bank and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday.

Shares of UBS dropped 8.8%.

Investors were also spooked by news that Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds - or AT1 bonds - with a notional value of $17 billion will be valued at zero, angering some of the holders of the debt who thought they would be better protected than shareholders.

The wider European banking index .SX7P slid 3.2% to hit its lowest level in three months.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

