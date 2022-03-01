European Stocks Settle Sharply Lower As Russia-Ukraine War Hurts Sentiment

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Tuesday amid rising concerns about supply chair disruptions following stringent sanctions on Russia's central bank and sovereign wealth funds.

Worries about a further acceleration in the pace of inflation due to rising energy prices weighed as well on the market.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the defence ministry said that Russia was preparing to launch "high-precision strikes" against the "Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations" in Kyiv. "We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes," the statement said.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 2.37%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.72%, Germany's DAX tumbled 3.85% and France's CAC 40 fell 3.94%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 1.04% down.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden lost 2 to 7%.

Belgium, Poland and Portugal also ended notably lower. Czech Republic closed marginally down. Denmark and Norway moved up, while Russia ended flat.

Evraz tanked 29% and Polymetal International plunged more than 26%, Flutter Entertainment declined 12.5%. The gambling and betting group booked a pretax loss for 2021 after incurring a 543 million pounds ($728.4 million) charge for noncash amortization from acquired intangibles.

Rolls-Royce Holdings and Melrose Industries lost 11% and 10%, respectively.

IAG, Whitbread, Barratt Developments, IHG, Smith (DS), St. James Place, Coca-Cola HBC, Mondi, Prudential, Associated British Foods, ICP, Natwest Group, Lloyds Banking Group, ABRDN, Barclays Group and M&G lost 5 to 9%.

BAE Systems, Anglo American and Antofagasta gained 3.3 to 3.7%. Rio Tinto, Sage Group, AstraZeneca, Rentokil, Pearson and Fresnillo also ended notably lower.

In the German market, Continental lost about 10%. Zalando declined 9% on weak sales forecast. HelloFresh, MTU Aero Engines, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Porsche Automobil, RWE, BASF, Munich RE, Siemens, BME and Infineon Technologies shed 4 to 7.3%.

Symrise rallied nearly 4.5%. Bayer and Sartorius gained about 2% and 1.4%, respectively.

In Paris, Atos plunged more than 20%, Faurecia and Engie both lost about 14% and Renault drifted down 11%. Safran, Airbus, Societe Generale, Valeo, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Accor, Unibail Rodamco, LVMH, Air France-KLM, Sodexo and Essilor lost 4 to 10%.

Thales SA shares rallied nearly 5%. ArcelorMittal moved up by about 2.5%.

The UK manufacturing sector growth accelerated more-than-initially estimated in February, final data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a three-month high of 58.0 in February from 57.3 in January.

According to flash data, the score was unchanged at 57.3 in February.

The Euro area manufacturing sector expanded in February with growth in both output and new orders gaining further momentum following improvements in January, final survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 58.2 in February from 58.7 in the previous month.

The flash reading was 58.4. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

The headline IHS Markit/BME Germany manufacturing PMI remained firmly above the 50.0 mark separating growth from contraction. But at 58.4, the index was down slightly from January's five-month high of 59.8. The flash reading was 58.5.

France's manufacturing PMI increased to a six-month high of 57.2 in February, from 55.5 in January. But the score was below the preliminary 57.6.

According to preliminary estimates from the statistical office Destatis, Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated in February, after slowing in the previous month. The consumer price index rose 5.1% year-on-year following a 4.9% increase in January. The inflation rate matched economists' expectations.

In December, inflation was 5.3%. The CPI rose 0.9% from January, when prices increased 0.4%.

