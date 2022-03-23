European Stocks Settle Lower As Inflation Concerns, Ukraine War Hurt Sentiment

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended notably lower on Wednesday as data showing an acceleration in inflation in the U.K., and concerns about rising inflation and worries over the war in Ukraine weighed on sentiment.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend an emergency NATO summit on Thursday. He is also set to meet G-7 leaders and address EU leaders at a meeting of the European Council.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.01%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.22% down, Germany's DAX shed 1.31% and France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.17%, while Switzerland's SMI fell 0.85%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate losses.

Norway and Poland edged down marginally, while Iceland ended higher.

After staying in positive territory till noon, the U.K. market slipped into the red, and despite briefly emerging above the flat line around mid afternoon, failed to find support and ended modestly lower.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak downgraded the country's 2022 growth forecasts by 2.2 percentage points to 3.8%, citing risks from the war in Ukraine. He also announced a 6 billion pound tax cut to ease the impact of rising costs of living in the U.K. His announcement came after data showed a faster pace of acceleration of the country's headline inflation in February.

Among the gainers in the UK market, BP climbed up 4.5%, Shell moved up nearly 4% and Ocado Group advanced 3.5%. Electrocomponents gained 2.8%, while Endeavour Mining, Glencore, AstraZeneca and Rio Tinto gained 1.6 to 2%.

Reckitt Benckiser, Royal Mail, Kingfisher, Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey, Melrose Industries, WPP, Whitbread, United Utilities, Mondi and Prudential ended lower by 3 to 4.5%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Persimmon, CRH, IAG, Coca-Cola HBC and Barclays also declined sharply.

In the German market, E.ON, Zalando, Deutsche Wohnen, Continental, HeidelbergCement, HelloFresh, Vonovia, BASF, Infineon Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Adidas, Daimler and Siemens lost 2 to 3.4%.

In the French market, Faurecia and Unibail Rodamco both shed more than 4%. WorldLine, Publicis Groupe, Kerring, Valeo, LVMH, Engie, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Saint Gobain, Renault and Societe Generale lost 2 to 3.5%.

Air Liquide moved up by about 1.75%. Carrefour gained 1.1%.

In economic releases, data from the Office for National Statistics showed consumer price inflation in the U.K. rose to 6.2% in February from 5.5% in January. The rate was forecast to rise moderately to 5.9%.

This was the highest inflation rate in the National Statistic series which began in January 1997, and the highest rate in the historic modeled series since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.