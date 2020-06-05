European stocks set for strong finish to week, banks sizzle after ECB

By Sruthi Shankar

June 5 (Reuters) - European shares resumed their rally on Friday as a bumper stimulus from the European Central Bank fuelled hopes of a faster economic recovery, putting the main benchmarks on course for their best week in two months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 1.3%, led by a 3.3% jump in bank stocks .SX7P, while insurers .SXIP, automakers .SXAP and travel stocks .SXTP gained nearly 3%.

Global equity markets have climbed strongly this week, with Wall Street indexes nearing record levels as investors focussed on re-opening of economies, progress in development of a COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus actions.

Europe's STOXX 600 is about 15% below all-time highs, but has recovered more than 37% from its March lows, with investors moving into more economically sensitive cyclical sectors.

The benchmark index is on course to post a 5.9% gain this week, its best showing since April 10.

The euro zone banks index .SX7E climbed 4.1%, led by Spanish banks, benefiting from gains on their sovereign bond holdings. Investors have warmed up to peripheral euro zone debt this week after Thursday's bigger-than-expected expansion of ECB's pandemic-linked stimulus package.

Shares in Banco de Sabadell SABE.MC jumped 7.9%, while France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE gained 7% and 6.4%.

"Much pessimism remains priced into eurozone financial assets but the ECB continues to provide a material level of support," said Raymond James' European strategist Chris Bailey. "Signs of recent eurozone government coordination efforts can only help positively augment this."

British Airways owner-IAG ICAG.L topped gains on the STOXX 600 with a 11% jump, while shares in easyJet EZJ.L, Lufthansa LHAG.DE and Air France AIRF.PA gained between 3% and 6.2%. .L

Airbus AIR.PA gained 6.6% after Australia's Qantas QAN.AX announced plans to reactivate plans to order airplanes.

German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE jumped 6.9% after it confirmed ongoing talks for a new chief executive officer with Daniel Grieder, former head of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe.

German property group Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE gained 2.3% after a report of its entry into the blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI to replace Lufthansa LHAG.DE.

