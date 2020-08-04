European Stocks Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open on a mixed note Tuesday morning with investors tracking earnings news and continuing to react to recent batch of economic data from across the globe.

Worries about coronavirus cases and the continued impasse over pandemic financial stimulus plan in the U.S. may weigh on stocks and limit their upside.

On the economic front, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer sentiment data for the third quarter, at 1.45 am ET.

At 3.00 am ET, monthly unemployment data from Spain and producer prices from Hungary are due. Around the same time, consumer and producer prices data from Turkey are also expected to be out. Turkey's inflation likely eased to 12.1 percent in July from 12.62 percent a month earlier.

Later, at 5 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release Eurozone producer prices data for June. Economists expect producer prices to fall 3.9 percent annually, following a 5 percent decrease in May.

In stock news, U.K.'s NMC Health has reportedly secured a $250 million financing facility that will allow the company to continue to provide healthcare.

U.S. stocks closed notably higher on Monday, riding on the strength of technology shares thanks to upbeat earnings news. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, gaining 1.5 percent, jumped to a new record closing high, while the S&P 500 ended the session at its best closing level in well over five months, rising 0.7 percent. The Dow advanced 0.9 percent.

European stocks ended on a high note on Monday, as encouraging data from Eurozone, China and the U.K. helped ease worries about global economic recovery.

The pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 2.05 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 2.29 percent, Germany's DAX jumped 2.71 percent, France's CAC 40 rose 1.93 percent and Switzerland's SMI ended stronger by 2.24 percent.

