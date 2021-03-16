European stocks rise on upbeat forecasts from Zalando, Volkswagen

Contributors
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks rose on Tuesday as German online fashion retailer Zalando and carmaker Volkswagen jumped following upbeat earnings forecasts, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's views on a recent pick-up in inflation.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 16 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday as German online fashion retailer Zalando and carmaker Volkswagen jumped following upbeat earnings forecasts, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's views on a recent pick-up in inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4%, crawling closer to a record peak set last year and tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street on optimism about an eventual economic recovery from the pandemic lows. .N

Zalando ZALG.DE jumped 4.4% after it forecast 2021 revenue growth above market expectations following a strong start to the year. Its shares touched a three-week high and lifted the wider retail index .SXRP.

Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE was up 3.8% after the world's second-largest carmaker said it was confident that cost cuts will help it improve profit margins in the coming years.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 0.5%, while UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.6% as a weaker pound boosted the dollar earners on the index.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters