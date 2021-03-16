European stocks rise on upbeat forecasts from Zalando, Volkswagen

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 16 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday as German online fashion retailer Zalando and carmaker Volkswagen jumped following upbeat earnings forecasts, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's views on a recent pick-up in inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4%, crawling closer to a record peak set last year and tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street on optimism about an eventual economic recovery from the pandemic lows. .N

Zalando ZALG.DE jumped 4.4% after it forecast 2021 revenue growth above market expectations following a strong start to the year. Its shares touched a three-week high and lifted the wider retail index .SXRP.

Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE was up 3.8% after the world's second-largest carmaker said it was confident that cost cuts will help it improve profit margins in the coming years.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 0.5%, while UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.6% as a weaker pound boosted the dollar earners on the index.

