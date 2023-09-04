European stocks rise on China optimism; Novo Nordisk scales new peak

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, echoing an upbeat mood in Asia as investors were optimistic that a series of stimulus from China will support its slowing economy, while drugmaker Novo Nordisk's shares hit a fresh record high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% by 0720 GMT, following a three-session losing run.

Miners .SXPP rose 1.3%, leading gains among European sectors, as iron ore futures rallied amid optimism over top steel producer China's policy support for its struggling property sector. IRONORE/

China is set to take further action, including relaxing home-purchase restrictions, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO rose 1.6% to hit a record high after the Danish drugmaker launched its weight-loss injection Wegovy in Britain. Novo, with a market capitalisation of $424.7 billion, unseated LVMH LVMH.PA as Europe's most valuable listed company on Friday.

Shares of German real estate firm Vonovia VNAn.DE rose 1.5% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "equal-weight" from "underweight".

