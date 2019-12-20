European Stocks Rise Led by Strong Gains in Italy

European equity markets rose, ahead of the festive break next week, with Italy enjoying particularly strong gains on Friday.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 rose 0.5% towards record highs in early trading. The FTSE 100 was 0.2% higher at 7,589 points. Other regional indexes also rose, although Italian shares enjoyed a significant boost from some positive company updates.

Milan-listed shares gained on some positive company updates with the FTSEMIB up 0.8%. Enel, the country’s biggest utility company, was up 2.3% after credit-ratings firm Moody’s improved its outlook to positive on Enel Americas, its Latin American business. Shares in Nexi were up almost 3%, after Intesa Sanpaolo sold its merchant payments business to the local payments processor for €1 billion.

Sentiment among German consumers unexpectedly deteriorated with the German GfK consumer confidence reading for January falling back to 9.6 compared with the consensus of 9.8. There was also pessimism about the economic outlook for Europe’s largest economy, with the indicator losing 6.1 points to -4.4, below its long-term average of zero.

The pound has risen 0.2% at $1.3031 as traders look ahead to the next steps in the Brexit process and the prospects of a possible interest rate cut by the Bank of England in early 2020.

The Bank of England was in focus in London on Friday after Andrew Bailey was named as the central bank’s next governor, replacing Mark Carney. Bailey, who will serve an eight-year term, is currently head of the City of London regulator the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

Shares in NMC Health plunged 21% even after the hospital operator hit back at claims of financial mismanagement made by U.S. short seller Muddy Waters saying they were “false and misleading.”

Takeaway.com shares fell 2.06% at €87.38 even as Just Eat backed a final offer from the Dutch food delivery company and rejected a rival cash bid from Prosus on Friday. Takeaway and Prosus made increased final bids for the U.K. company within minutes of each other on Thursday, with Takeaway’s all-share offer beating Prosus’ 800 pence-a-share offer, based on its current share price.

