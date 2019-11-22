European Stocks Rise, But Data Surveys Show Economy Isn't Out Of The Woods Yet

European stocks rose on Friday, but gains were tempered by purchasing managers’ surveys that showed the economy is still struggling.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4% to 404, which would mark the first gain in five sessions. But the index was down 0.5% on the week, which would be the first weekly loss in seven. The German DAX inched up 0.1%, the French CAC 40 gained 0.3% and the FTSE 100 was out ahead, up 1%.

Gains came as U.S. stock futures also rose, after a weak session on Thursday. Global equities found support after China Premier Xi Jinping said Beijing wants a trade deal with the U.S., but can “fight back” if needed.

European stocks struggled for higher ground after eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) data missed forecasts. The flash November reading of the PMI was 46.6, but below 50, indicating contractionary conditions.

“The numbers deepen concerns over growth in the region. The longer the PMIs languish at these levels, the lesser the prospects for a 2020 rebound,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, told clients.

Meanwhile, in her first policy speech as European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde called for a “new European policy mix” to drive the region’s economy forward.

Banks did the heavy lifting on Friday, with HSBC Holdings up 2% and BNP Paribas gaining 1.3%. Major oil companies also provided support, with BP up close to 1%. Read more here.

