European stocks rise as possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia lifts U.S. stimulus hopes

Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday, with economically sensitive sectors such as energy and banks leading the gains, as investors braced for a Democratic win in crucial U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia that could drive bigger fiscal stimulus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4%, while UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE edged 0.8% higher while Germany's DAX .GDAXI gained 0.3%.

Oil majors BP BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Total TOTF.PA gained as crude prices rose to their highest since February 2020 on Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers. O/R

Banks .SX7P advanced the most, up 2.5%, while other cyclical sectors such as automakers .SXAP and insurers .SXIP added more than 1%.

While the final votes are yet to be counted in the run-off elections, markets appeared to price in a 'blue wave' that could usher in larger fiscal stimulus and pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through greater corporate regulation and higher taxes.

In Europe, a pullback in healthcare .SX3P, food & beverage .SX3P and tech .SX8P shares capped gains in major bourses.

