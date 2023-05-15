European stocks rise as investors eye politics, economic data

By Sruthi Shankar

May 15 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday as investors assessed uncertainties around U.S. debt ceiling talks and a runoff election in Turkey, while awaiting data this week for clues on the state of the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX climbed 0.2%, with insurance .SXIP and mining sectors .SXPP leading gains.

While the region's banks rose, shares of Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC - among the European banks most exposed to Turkey - slipped 3.2% as the country's presidential election appeared headed for a runoff vote.

The STOXX 600 has largely traded in a tight range this month as investors seek hints on how long the major central banks will keep hiking interest rates to tame inflation.

"As tighter financial conditions bite, we expect most major advanced economies to slip into recession and wage and price pressures to cool," said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open for a pause in its monetary tightening cycle, the European Central Bank signalled that there were more rate hikes on the cards.

Investors are also watching developments around the U.S. debt ceiling talks. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.

AXA AXAF.PA rose 2.7% after Europe's second-biggest insurance company said its first-quarter sales rose 2% as growth of its property and casualty policies offset a fall in revenue from savings products in France and Italy.

Siemens Energy AG ENR1n.DE added 3.2% after the energy group raised its sales outlook and its order backlog hit a record at 102 billion euros ($112.28 billion).

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

