European stocks rise as investors eye politics, economic data

May 15 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday as investors assessed uncertainties around U.S. debt ceiling talks and a runoff election in Turkey, while awaiting data this week for clues on the state of the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 0.4%, with personal and household goods .SXQP and travel and leisure stocks .SXTP leading gains.

AXA AXAF.PA rose 1.7% after Europe's second-biggest insurance company said its first-quarter sales rose 2% as growth of its property and casualty policies offset a fall in revenue from savings products in France and Italy.

Siemens Energy AG ENR1n.DE inched up 0.9% after the energy group raised its sales outlook and its order backlog hit a record at 102 billion euros ($112.28 billion).

Also aiding the mood, data showed Germany's wholesale price index fell slightly in April, the first year-on-year drop since December 2020, while another set showed consumer prices in Sweden eased more than expected in April.

Talks over the U.S. debt ceiling between President Joe Biden and lawmakers looked likely to resume on Tuesday, while broader markets shrugged off uncertainties as Turkey's presidential election appeared headed for a runoff.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.