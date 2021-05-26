European stocks rise as central banks pledge easy monetary policy

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 26 (Reuters) - European stocks rose to near all-time highs on Wednesday as a host of central bank policymakers pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0711 GMT, with Germany's DAX .GDAXI up 0.4%, France's CAC 40 .FCHI rising 0.3% and UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE adding 0.2%.

British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L jumped 5.5% despite reporting an 88% slump in full-year profit.

French food company Danone DANO.PA slipped 1.6% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to "sell", citing the hard-to-fix low-growth nature of most of its categories.

Global stock markets took comfort as U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, while European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said the bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month.

