European Stocks Rise Again; FTSE 100, CAC 40 Post New Highs

(RTTNews) - European stocks are broadly higher a little past noon on Thursday as investors continue to shrug off concerns about interest rates and indulging in some buying.

The pan European Stoxx 600 is up 0.37%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 has pared most of its early gains and is currently up just 0.09%. Germany's DAX is gaining nearly 0.5% and France's CAC 40 is climbing 0.9%. Switzerland's SMI started off on a firm note but has shed its gains and is down 0.14% now.

DAX has hit a new one-year high, while the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 have posted new record highs.

In the UK markt, Centrica is gaining about 5.3% after the company said it will extend its share buyback program by 300 million pounds.

Vodafone Group and BT Group are up 4% and 3.5%, respectively. Relx, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Airtel Africa and Burberry Group are up 2 to 3%.

Standard Chartered is gaining about 2.3%, after the lender announced a new $1 billion share buyback. The bank reported a 28% surge in annual pretax profit.

Imperial Brands is down more than 3%. AstraZeneca, Berkeley Group Holdings and Endeavour Mining are down 1 to 2%.

In Paris, Orange is gaining more than 6% on strong results. Pernod Ricard is up nearly 4%, riding on upbeat earnings announcement.

Airbus, Kering, Societe Generale, WorldLine, Carrefour, Dassault Systemes, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Alstom, Michelin and Vivendi are up 1.5 to 4%.

In the German market, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, Puma, Symrise and Continental are up 2.2 to 3.2%. BASF and Siemens Energy are also notably higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.