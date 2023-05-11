News & Insights

European stocks rise after two-day slide

May 11, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

May 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday, with media and travel stocks in the lead, as signs of easing U.S. inflation offered some relief to investors worried about the impact of the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX climbed 0.5% by 0822 after two consecutive days of losses.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq touched an over eight-month high on Wednesday, boosted by a slightly lower-than-expected increase in April inflation, which spurred hopes of the Fed pausing its rate-hike cycle in June.

ING Groep INGA.AS added 2.9% after the largest Dutch bank reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

Meanwhile, Bayer BAYGn.DE slid 5.0% as the German diversified group said its 2023 results would likely come in at the lower end of its target range, hurt by cost inflation and the reversal of last year's price boost for its glyphosate-based weedkillers.

Miners .SXPP and automakers .SXAP led declines among the European sectors, with several companies including Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE trading ex-dividend.

