European stocks retreat on weaker commodities, inflation fears

By 0718 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX had fallen 1.5% to hit a fresh low since February 2021, resuming a selloff that hammered global stocks last week.

Oil & gas stocks .SXEP tumbled 2.9%, mirroring a more than $6-a-barrel slump in crude prices, amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs. O/R

Miners .SXPP fell 2.7% and automakers .SXAP dropped 2.9%, while defensive telecoms .SXKP and healthcare .SXDP stocks fell the least.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 1.3% as data showed soaring food prices pushed British consumer price inflation to a new 40-year high last month of 9.1%, underlining the severity of the cost-of-living crunch. .L

BASF BASFn.DE slid 4.2% after the German chemical group's CEO said the company is likely to face a considerable downturn early in the second half of the year.

Norway's Mowi MOWI.OL, the world's largest fish farmer, tumbled 6.1% after share placing.

