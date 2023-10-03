News & Insights

European stocks remain under pressure as US yields stay high

October 03, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Oct 3 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Tuesday as a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar mounted pressure on risky assets like equities and commodities, while downbeat brokerage views weighed on fashion retailers.

Strong economic data and the passage of a U.S. funding bill to avert a federal government shutdown boosted the dollar to 11-month highs and the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR to a fresh multi-year peak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3%, hovering around the six-month low touched in the previous session. Utilities .SX6P and miners .SXPP were the biggest sectoral losers.

Shares of German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE slid 2.8% after Deutsche Bank cut forecast for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, while British luxury firm Burberry BRBY.L dropped 3.1% following a UBS downgrade.

Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO climbed 1.9% after a U.S. patent office tribunal denied requests by Mylan Pharmaceuticals to review the validity of the patents owned by Novo covering the active ingredient in its weight-loss and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

