European stocks regain poise as bond selloff eases

October 05, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - European shares regained some poise on Thursday after a three-day selloff on concerns about elevated interest rates that had pushed U.S. and European government bond yields to multi-year highs.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0720 GMT, having closed at a fresh six-month low on Wednesday.

Offering relief to battered stocks, longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. jobs growth was below economists' expectations in September. US/

Euro zone bond yields also retreated, following an overnight slump in oil prices that saw Brent crude futures LCOc1 shed more than 5% on worries about fuel demand destruction. Brent prices recovered slightly on Thursday to trade at $86.1 per barrel.

Jewellery retailer PandoraPNDORA.CO jumped 8% to 1-1/2 year highs after it raised its growth, saying investments in the brand and store network were paying off, but sounded a note of caution on China.

Alstom shares ALSO.PA were seen falling about 30%, as per LSEG Eikon data, after the French train manufacturer warned its full-year free cash flow would be negative due to a ramp-up in production and delays in some orders.

