European stocks recover slightly as bond selloff eases

Oct 5 (Reuters) - European shares regained some poise on Thursday after a three-day selloff, as retreating government bond yields and an overnight slump in oil prices relieved some pressure on equity investors.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.3% by 0842 GMT, after closing at a six-month low on Wednesday.

Global equities took a hit this week as U.S. and European bond yields surged on bets that interest rates will remain higher for longer, with U.S. economy staying resilient and policymakers claiming rates will not fall anytime soon.

Investors will closely watch the U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday to gauge if the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to 5.5-5.75% in November. The odds of such a move currently stand at 25%.

Euro zone bond yields also eased, after Brent crude futures LCOc1 shed more than 5% overnight on uncertain fuel demand outlook. Brent prices recovered slightly on Thursday, to trade at $85.9 per barrel.

Jewellery retailer PandoraPNDORA.CO jumped 9.8% to one-and-half year highs after it raised its growth targets, saying investments in the brand and store network were paying off.

Meanwhile, AlstomALSO.PA tanked to an over 18-year low at 13.84 euros after the French train manufacturer warned its full-year free cash flow would be negative due to a ramp-up in production and delays in some orders.

"We see this as a major blow to management's credibility," Deutsche Bank analysts noted. "The group's investment grade rating now looks at risk, with a capital increase becoming increasingly likely."

Metro BankMTRO.L hit a record low after the mid-sized bank confirmed it was evaluating its options including a potential fundraising, following press reports it was seeking around 600 million pounds.

