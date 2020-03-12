European Stocks Record Historic Losses After Trump and Lagarde Point Fingers

Many of Europe’s stock-market gauges -- the Stoxx Europe 600, the German DAX and the French CAC 40 -- suffered record one-day losses.

Thursday was a historic day for European stocks, for all the wrong reasons.

Many of Europe’s stock-market gauges -- the Stoxx Europe 600, the German DAX and the French CAC 40 -- suffered record one-day losses.

The U.K. FTSE 100 dropped close to 10%, its worst drop since the Black Monday fall in 1987.

In Italy, where all stores outside of supermarkets and pharmacies are being shut down, the FTSE MIB skidded about 15%, which also was a record slump.

Besides the now-pandemic coronavirus, two individuals were blamed -- U.S. President Donald Trump and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Trump’s Oval Office address on Wednesday night was poorly received by the market, both for the confusion he caused by misstating new policies, as well as his decision to ban most European travel.

“Markets reacted negatively to what was perceived as a solemn but confused speech that placed blame on other nations, omitted to focus on immediate actions to relieve the most affected individuals, and lacked in concrete fiscal and health measures to address the economic and financial impact of the virus,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

The ECB meanwhile opted not to cut interest rates, though it did announce an array of measures designed to boost lending. Lagarde’s declaration that the ECB was not there to close the spreads of Italian government bonds was greeted with alarm by traders. The yield on 10-year Italian bonds spiked immediately.

“Today’s performance will go down as a catastrophic failure by part of the ECB. It is one of the world’s largest central banks, and today markets were crying out for a backstop; they got anything but,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

At one point in the day, none of Europe’s leading 600 companies were trading higher. Financials and travel stocks took the brunt of the selling, but even defensive food and household products makers suffered heavy declines.

After these losses, has the market appropriately priced in the risks to the economy?

Not just yet but it’s getting closer, said James Klempster, director of investment at Momentum Global Investment Management.

“From a long-term perspective the scale of the market moves piques our instinct to buy cheap assets, but given the acceleration of negative news flow it does not feel necessary to be too brave yet from a risk perspective,” he said.

