European stocks rebound sharply as bond yields pullback

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 10, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - European stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday, as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers and easing oil prices helped ease investor nerves after conflict in the Middle East had sparked a rush to safe assets.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.0% by 0709 GMT, after Monday's 0.3% fall sparked by a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasuries rallied sharply following a holiday on Monday as Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan that the recent run-up in yields might reduce the need for further interest rate hikes. US/

Oil prices also eased after jumping more than 4% in the previous session. O/R

Europe's energy sector .SXEP dipped 0.6% but all the other major subsectors were trading higher.

Among individual stocks, Elis ELIS.PA rose 5.8% after Brazil-based asset manager BWGI said it would acquire 6% stake in the French cleaning services company.

