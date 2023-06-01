European stocks rebound from two-month lows with inflation data in focus

By Sruthi Shankar

June 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday as investors awaited regional inflation data for clues on how much longer the European Central Bank will hike interest rates, with hopes that the U.S. will avoid a debt default aiding the sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.9% after closing at a two-month low in the previous session.

Readings on euro zone inflation, due later, are expected to show a further easing of price pressure in May. Lower-than-expected inflation data this week from Spain, France and Germany spurred hopes that interest rates will peak in September, compared with the previous forecast of December.

"The cooling inflation figures we saw so far this week have been headline figures, which were catalysed by a drop in food and energy prices," said Karim Chedid, BlackRock's EMEA head of investment strategy for its iShares unit.

"My expectation is that we will see some strength in the core figures. I worry the market has gone a bit too far in interpreting how dovish the path for European Central Bank (ECB) will be."

The ECB has gone through most of its monetary policy tightening to bring inflation back to its medium-term target of 2%, though the cycle is not quite over yet, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said.

On the contrary, some Fed officials pointed towards an interest rate hike "skip" in June, prompting a quick reversal of market expectations for another hike as the U.S. central bank weighs the value of caution against still-strong inflation data.

Among single stocks, Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA inched up 0.2% as the French spirits group reported a higher-than-expected rise in operating profit for its 2022/23 fiscal year and stuck to its cautious prospects for this year.

Shares of Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE climbed 2.2% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the cement maker's stock rating to "overweight", calling it a "big opportunity" as the sector looks to attract more investors in decarbonisation efforts.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Eileen Soreng)

