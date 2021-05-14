BAMI

European stocks rebound at end of volatile week

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares rose on Friday, as investors picked up beaten down stocks after rising inflation worries led to sharp losses earlier this week.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, as investors picked up beaten down stocks after rising inflation worries led to sharp losses earlier this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% by 0718 GMT, with travel and leisure .SXTP and retail .SXRP stocks leading the gains. The benchmark was still on course for a 1% weekly drop, its worst since late February.

Global markets were rattled this week after a rally in commodity prices as well as quickening U.S. inflation raised fears about interest rate hikes.

Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI rose 2.2% After Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy", saying the lender's "speculative appeal" could increase in the next few months.

French food group Danone DANO.PA slipped 1.8% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell", saying weaker demographic trends, particularly in China, will weigh on its specialised nutrition business.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAMI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters