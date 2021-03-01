European stocks rebound as bond markets stabilise

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

European stocks bounced on Monday after sharp losses last week as a selloff in bond markets eased, while optimism over COVID-19 vaccination programme and U.S. stimulus package further aided sentiment.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 1 (Reuters) - European stocks bounced on Monday after sharp losses last week as a selloff in bond markets eased, while optimism over COVID-19 vaccination programme and U.S. stimulus package further aided sentiment.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.6% by 0811 GMT following strong gains in Asian stocks despite weaker-than-expected manufacturing activity data out of China.

The European equities benchmark fell to a near one-month low on Friday as investors grew fearful that rising inflation due to another large U.S. stimulus package and the re-opening of the global economy could drive major central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 1.3%, while France's CAC 40 .FCHI and UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 1.5% each.

Miners .SXPP, up 2.2%, were the top sectoral gainers, while travel & leisure .SXTP and retail .SXRP stocks jumped over 2%.

British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L was the top gainer on STOXX 600, jumping 5.4% after Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to "buy" on expectations of a rebound in travel demand during summer.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters