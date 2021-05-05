RIO

European stocks rebound after selloff, miners jump

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks bounced back on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as surging commodity prices lifted mining stocks, while the earnings season kept its positive momentum, brightening the mood in the markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.8% in early trading, with the German DAX .GDAXI jumping 0.9% and UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE gaining 0.6%.

Shares in big UK miners including Rio Tinto RIO.L, BHP Group BHPB.L and Anglo American AAL.L rose about 2% each as copper prices rose past a key psychological level of $10,000 a tonne, buoyed by optimism about a speedy recovery in the global economy. MET/L

Tech stocks .SX8P rose 1.4% after a 3.7% plunge in the previous session.

Stellantis STLA.MI edged up 0.8% after the carmaker reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue but warned that a global shortage of semiconductors would affect production this quarter more heavily.

German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE rose 2.9% as it saw first-quarter sales almost double in mainland China, and its casual business returned to growth.

