European stocks rebound after four-day selloff

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

European shares bounced on Wednesday, as investors picked up stocks hammered in a recent market selloff, driven by concerns about mounting Western sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 2.6% after a four-day run of losses. Hard-hit banks .SX7P, travel & leisure .SXTP and automakers .SXAP led the gains in morning trade — all up more than 4% each.

European suppliers of Apple AAPL.O such as ASML ASML.AS, ams AMS.VI and Infineon IFXGn.DE rose between 3.5% and 5% after Apple added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop.

Adidas ADSGn.DE jumped 7.6% after the German sportswear company said it expects a sales recovery in its China business but warned of up to 250 million euros ($273.10 million) hit from halting business in Russia.

German logistics company Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE jumped 4.9% after reporting a 65% increase in 2021 operating profit.

Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI gained 7.4% and French bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA climbed 7.9%, helped by a broad-based rally, even as the banks unveiled their exposure to Russia.

Stock markets globally fell in a volatile session on Tuesday after the United Stated and Britain moved to ban Russian oil imports, raising fears of global stagflation. Europe's STOXX 600 index has shed nearly 13% so far this year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

