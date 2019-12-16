European Stocks Reach Record After Well-Received U.K. Election and U.S.-China Trade Deal

European stocks on Monday advanced to a level that would put them at a new record closing high, gaining ground in a broad-based rally.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.95% to 415.93, surpassing the previous closing high of 414.06 reached on April 15, 2015.

The U.K. FTSE 100 jumped 1.85% to 7,489.39.

Last week’s wave of news generally went in the direction that traders wanted, with the U.S. and China saying they have tentatively reached a trade deal, central banks in the U.S. and Europe saying they weren’t planning on lifting interest rates any time soon, and the Conservative Party winning the U.K. general election.

Goldman Sachs strategists lifted their Stoxx 500 target in 12 months’ time to 440 from 420, saying the number of risks appear to be diminishing for Europe.

News that the flash reading of the IHS Markit eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to a two-month low in December did little to spoil the sentiment.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher as well, putting the index on track for a new record high.

Of stocks on the move, shares in cinema chain Cineworld Group slumped 3.5% after saying it was going to buy Canada’s Cineplex for $2.1 billion in a deal that will add 165 cinemas to its portfolio.

Appliance maker Electrolux’s shares dropped 10.7% after warning it will have lower savings from its North American manufacturing consolidation program next year.

Petroleum product distribution company Rubis rose 3.4% after saying it was in talks to form a joint venture with infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital for its bulk storage infrastructure arm, which would value the division at €1 billion.

