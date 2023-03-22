European stocks rally pauses ahead of Fed outcome

By 0811 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX posted marginal gains after a two-day bounce, fuelled by a rally in battered banking stocks following a series of support measures to stabilise the sector.

European banks index .SX7P inched up 0.2% after a 5% jump in the past two sessions when UBS's UBSG.S state-backed takeover of the 167-year-old Credit Suisse and coordinated actions by central banks to boost liquidity lifted sentiment.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-of-a-percentage point later in the day, a decision that will land amid a brewing political storm over the U.S. central bank's oversight of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

Ubisoft UBIP.PA jumped 4.7% after HSBC upgraded the French video game producer's stock to "buy" from "hold".

